Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 1,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 25,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Jaguar Mining Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.88.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.78%.

Jaguar Mining Increases Dividend

About Jaguar Mining

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.0311 dividend. This is an increase from Jaguar Mining’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. Jaguar Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

