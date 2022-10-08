James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,066.27

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,066.27 ($12.88) and traded as low as GBX 986 ($11.91). James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 986 ($11.91), with a volume of 1,400 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,033.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,066.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.32 million and a P/E ratio of 7,350.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and moulded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures nonwovens material used in zero solutions, aerospace and defense, fire protection, construction, and transportation.

