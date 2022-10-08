Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GB Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $850.00.

Get GB Group alerts:

GB Group Price Performance

GB Group stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. GB Group has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.