Jobchain (JOB) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Jobchain (JOB) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jobchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Jobchain has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $242.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,864,586,781 tokens. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain.

Jobchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain (JOB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Jobchain has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 9,864,586,780.847557 in circulation. The last known price of Jobchain is 0.00016115 USD and is down -18.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $894.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jobchain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

