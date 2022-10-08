John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 399,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,909 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $44,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $91.01 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $81.59 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.87 and a 200-day moving average of $110.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $35,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,637.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $94,935. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.