John Wood Group (LON:WG) PT Lowered to GBX 180

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “not rated” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 287.20 ($3.47).

WG opened at GBX 131.75 ($1.59) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 172.12. The stock has a market cap of £911.50 million and a P/E ratio of -7.80. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of GBX 115.25 ($1.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 255 ($3.08).

In related news, insider David Kemp purchased 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £4,255.02 ($5,141.40). Insiders have bought 2,971 shares of company stock worth $455,602 over the last three months.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

