JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of KGX stock opened at €19.29 ($19.68) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($83.49). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €43.55.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.