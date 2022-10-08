JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Target Price to €45.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUDGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BUD. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.14.

BUD stock opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

