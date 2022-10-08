JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Target Price to GBX 120

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

VOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,392 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,565 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 163,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 198,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 48,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

