JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $51.32. 3,006,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average is $56.83. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $63.67.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.