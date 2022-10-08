JustCarbon Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $8.76 Million (JCG)

JustCarbon (JCG) traded 54.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. JustCarbon has a total market cap of $8.76 million and $24,480.00 worth of JustCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustCarbon token can now be purchased for $0.0547 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, JustCarbon has traded 74.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,514.20 or 1.00060603 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001593 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00052691 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063907 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022212 BTC.

JustCarbon Profile

JustCarbon is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2022. JustCarbon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. JustCarbon’s official message board is medium.com/justcarboncom. JustCarbon’s official Twitter account is @justcarboncom. JustCarbon’s official website is www.justcarbon.com.

Buying and Selling JustCarbon

According to CryptoCompare, “JustCarbon (JCG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. JustCarbon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JustCarbon is 0.06512518 USD and is down -19.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14,140.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.justcarbon.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustCarbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

