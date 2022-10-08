K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires 3,043 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,046 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 602.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 590 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.51.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded down $15.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.75. 9,806,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,935,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.21. The company has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

