K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 18,500 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.19% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSOS. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

MSOS traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. 16,068,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,605. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

