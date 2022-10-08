K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IAA by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in IAA by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in IAA by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in IAA by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of IAA traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.26. 1,067,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,353. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.54. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $61.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $520.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.48 million. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IAA shares. TheStreet raised IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

About IAA

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

