K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $7.60 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,582 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.1% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.14% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.12. 1,636,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,165. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

