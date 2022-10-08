K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $770,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,417,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,963. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.