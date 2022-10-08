K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Lowers Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Atkore comprises approximately 0.9% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Atkore were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 684.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 54.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 706.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATKR traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.27. The stock had a trading volume of 493,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,673. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.09.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

