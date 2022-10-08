K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 15,483 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,483 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,272 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,349 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 876,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Trading Down 0.8 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

DEO stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.30. 351,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $163.50 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.06.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

