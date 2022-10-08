K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 17,985 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,985 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after purchasing an additional 845,015 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,726 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 6,574.5% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sun Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,079,000 after acquiring an additional 311,874 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SUI traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.04. The stock had a trading volume of 943,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,752. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.32 and a 52 week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 128.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.38.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

