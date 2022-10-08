K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 2,120 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 209,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 235,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 29,692 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.9 %

MS traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,180,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,337,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.47. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.