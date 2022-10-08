KALM (KALM) Market Cap Hits $3.18 Million

KALM (KALM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. KALM has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $24,118.00 worth of KALM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KALM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002885 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KALM has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KALM’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. KALM’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 tokens. KALM’s official message board is blog.kalmar.io. KALM’s official Twitter account is @kalmyapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KALM is kalmy.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “KALM (KALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KALM has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,674,845.4 in circulation. The last known price of KALM is 0.54965704 USD and is up 3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $24,810.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kalmy.app.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KALM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KALM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KALM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

