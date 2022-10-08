Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Richard A. Paulson Sells 3,488 Shares

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 3,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $20,474.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,523.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $442.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KPTI. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,825,000 after buying an additional 5,453,021 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,000.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,745,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 1,662,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 861,362 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3,215.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 645,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 626,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after buying an additional 601,901 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

