Kava (KAVA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.81 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Kava has a total market cap of $445.30 million and approximately $17.81 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00007888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00086461 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00067426 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00030394 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000310 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000269 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008683 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 282,870,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,387,966 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava (KAVA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kava has a current supply of 282,870,502 with 280,385,904 in circulation. The last known price of Kava is 1.5303049 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $9,939,968.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kava.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.