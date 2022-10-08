Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) Trading Down 2%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ – Get Rating) traded down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 22,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 75,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Kelso Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kelso Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. The company offers railway equipment, such as bottom outlet, pressure relief, vacuum relief, and check valves, as well as one-bolt manways, pressure cars, pressure differential parts, tank gauges, laboratory test equipment, and wheel cleaners; emergency response kits; and fueling valves.

