Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 120 at Barclays

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 137 ($1.66) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €124.00 ($126.53) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($137.76) to €125.00 ($127.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.86.
Kerry Group Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $86.78 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average is $102.80.
About Kerry Group
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.
