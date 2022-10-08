Key Financial Inc Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 67,965 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,862,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.252 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

