Key Financial Inc Increases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ASML by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,538,000 after buying an additional 47,906 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in ASML by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASML by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $708.10.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $434.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $500.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.71. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $881.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

