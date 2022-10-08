Key Financial Inc Purchases 82 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $151.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.14 and a 200-day moving average of $166.02. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.38.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

