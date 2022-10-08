Key Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 258.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,756,000 after buying an additional 2,591,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,180,000 after buying an additional 1,295,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after buying an additional 836,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,698,000 after buying an additional 1,273,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,695,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,091,000 after buying an additional 775,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.34. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

