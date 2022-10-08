Key Financial Inc Sells 635 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Key Financial Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 37,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 394.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 310,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,521,000 after acquiring an additional 247,345 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 548.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 422,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,999,000 after acquiring an additional 357,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG opened at $95.77 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.38 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

