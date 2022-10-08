KeyCorp Lowers Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $29.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.73.

Shares of AXTA opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

