Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $161.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.