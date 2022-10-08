Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives $65.17 Average PT from Analysts

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 126,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

NYSE KRC opened at $40.70 on Monday. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $79.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

