Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.62

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 514608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €4.40 ($4.49) to €4.30 ($4.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €4.00 ($4.08) to €3.90 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37.

Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend

About Koninklijke KPN

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 3.65%.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

