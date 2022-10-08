Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.62

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 514608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on KKPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €4.40 ($4.49) to €4.30 ($4.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €4.00 ($4.08) to €3.90 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.
Koninklijke KPN Stock Down 0.4 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37.
Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend
About Koninklijke KPN
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke KPN (KKPNY)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.