Konnect (KCT) Trading Down 10% Over Last Week

Konnect (KCT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and $81,440.00 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Konnect has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Konnect token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 7th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect (KCT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Konnect has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Konnect is 0.08235487 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $331,823.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://konnect.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

