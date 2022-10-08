Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Generac by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. OTR Global lowered Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac Stock Down 8.5 %

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $14.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,212,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.55 and a 200 day moving average of $239.36. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.49 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

