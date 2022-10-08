Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 618,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,629,000 after acquiring an additional 125,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.16. 584,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,403. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $56.58.

