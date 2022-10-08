Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,460 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 575,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,466. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

