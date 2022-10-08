Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,893. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $203.85 and a twelve month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 13.78%.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

