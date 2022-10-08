Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Lowered to $455.00 at B. Riley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $525.00 to $455.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LRCX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $600.55.

Lam Research Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $374.84 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $358.00 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.52.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

