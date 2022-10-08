Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.
Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.1 %
LW stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average is $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
See Also
