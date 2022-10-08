Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.

LW stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average is $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

