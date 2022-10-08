Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landos Biopharma news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,975,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,248.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

LABP opened at $0.65 on Friday. Landos Biopharma has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Stories

