Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Landstar System Stock Down 3.6 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Landstar System by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 612,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,337,000 after acquiring an additional 259,933 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 694.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after acquiring an additional 181,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $26,416,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Landstar System by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 267,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 162,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Landstar System by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,432,000 after acquiring an additional 98,958 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSTR stock opened at $143.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

