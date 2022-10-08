Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 4,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 58,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Laramide Resources Trading Down 4.3 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43.
About Laramide Resources
Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Laramide Resources (LMRXF)
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.