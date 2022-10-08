Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $103.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average of $75.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 3.43. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $120.86.

In other news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $262,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,994,761.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,509 shares of company stock valued at $585,406. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

