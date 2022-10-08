Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Lead Wallet token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $173,072.20 and $589.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s launch date was September 6th, 2020. Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,454 tokens. The Reddit community for Lead Wallet is https://reddit.com/r/leadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. The official website for Lead Wallet is www.leadwallet.io.

Lead Wallet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lead Wallet (LEAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lead Wallet has a current supply of 964,310,845.9547057 with 505,310,846 in circulation. The last known price of Lead Wallet is 0.00035113 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $797.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.leadwallet.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

