Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Lennar from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Lennar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:LEN traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $78.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,268. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.33 and a 200 day moving average of $78.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.45. Lennar has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 51.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 42.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.