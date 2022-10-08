Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.44-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.41 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.44-1.49 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of LEVI stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. 10,277,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,559. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $28.62.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 37.34%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

LEVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.91.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $239,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,858 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 111,262 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,948 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 129,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,114 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,504 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Articles

