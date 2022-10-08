Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 37.34%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.44-$1.49 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.44-1.49 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.07. 10,277,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,559. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $168,576.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,070.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,153 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,343 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

