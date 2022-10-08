Light DeFi Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week (LIGHT)

Light DeFi (LIGHT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Light DeFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Light DeFi has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Light DeFi has a total market cap of $367,958.74 and approximately $115,270.00 worth of Light DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Light DeFi Token Profile

Light DeFi is a token. Its launch date was August 8th, 2021. Light DeFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,589,304,131 tokens. Light DeFi’s official website is www.lightdefi.org. The Reddit community for Light DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/lightgroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Light DeFi is www.lightdefi.org/blog. Light DeFi’s official Twitter account is @light_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Light DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Light DeFi (LIGHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Light DeFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Light DeFi is 0.00004941 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $920.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lightdefi.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Light DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Light DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Light DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

